Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Financial Review

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Potlatchdeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Potlatchdeltic pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Potlatchdeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Potlatchdeltic and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatchdeltic 0 2 3 0 2.60 Regency Centers 0 5 4 0 2.44

Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus target price of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 57.58%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $68.60, suggesting a potential upside of 94.33%. Given Regency Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Potlatchdeltic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatchdeltic $827.10 million 2.28 $55.66 million $0.80 35.06 Regency Centers $984.33 million 6.01 $176.07 million $3.69 9.57

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatchdeltic. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatchdeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatchdeltic 6.73% 4.36% 2.41% Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Potlatchdeltic on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

