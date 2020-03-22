PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of PPL opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. PPL has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,460,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,551 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $7,886,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

