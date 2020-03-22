Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 58000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$821,331.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

