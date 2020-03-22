Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) versus Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Financial Survey

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -1.54% -0.40% -0.15% Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29%

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 76.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Preferred Apartment Communities and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25 Regency Centers 0 5 4 0 2.44

Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $68.60, indicating a potential upside of 94.33%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 0.75 -$7.24 million $1.37 5.40 Regency Centers $984.33 million 6.01 $176.07 million $3.69 9.57

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

