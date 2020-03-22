Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,378,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

