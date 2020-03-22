ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 10.4%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) traded down 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.82 and last traded at $84.32, 679,752 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 26,268,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

