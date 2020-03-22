ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.44

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 1545026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 146,929 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

