Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.87 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €12.87 ($14.97) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.04 ($17.48).

ETR PSM opened at €6.21 ($7.22) on Friday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a fifty-two week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

