Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Gap Down to $44.37

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.97, but opened at $44.37. Prudential Financial shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 2,680,490 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

