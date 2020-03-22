Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of AB stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.93%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.92%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $460,465.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

