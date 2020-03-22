Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Heico Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heico in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Heico has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heico by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth $34,091,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

