Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.