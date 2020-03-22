Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of TME opened at $9.50 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

