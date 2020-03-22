Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Issued By William Blair

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Performant Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst B. Hogan now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 987,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $859,215.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,000,767 shares of company stock worth $872,766. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,289,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 941,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

