Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qiwi and China Customer Relations Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiwi presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.69%. Given Qiwi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qiwi is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qiwi and China Customer Relations Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $441.00 million 1.36 $56.99 million $0.96 10.27 China Customer Relations Centers $141.43 million 0.53 $16.09 million N/A N/A

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers.

Risk & Volatility

Qiwi has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and China Customer Relations Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 13.53% 23.70% 9.02% China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Qiwi beats China Customer Relations Centers on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

