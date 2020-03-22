Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of QBAK stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Qualstar has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

Get Qualstar alerts:

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Qualstar had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.