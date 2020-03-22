Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post sales of $100.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.13 million. Rambus posted sales of $98.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $400.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $400.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $421.43 million, with estimates ranging from $419.50 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

