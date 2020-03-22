Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.30. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 12,802 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 212,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Watchman Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

