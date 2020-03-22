Raymond James Comments on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.52 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.84 million and a PE ratio of 13.69. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 252.25%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

