Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Up 7% on Insider Buying Activity

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $6.12, 1,378,414 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 527,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Specifically, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 15,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at $967,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,665.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.14%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,174,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

