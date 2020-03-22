Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.03. Realogy shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 3,251,243 shares traded.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

The company has a market cap of $349.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Realogy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,706,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,326,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 624,215 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 383,328 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

