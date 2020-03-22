Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.50, approximately 78,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 63,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

RM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Regional Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regional Management by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regional Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.