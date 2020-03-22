ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNeuron Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

OTCMKTS:RNUGF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. ReNeuron Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

