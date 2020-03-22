Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cumulus Media Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CMLS stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,768 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 251,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,967 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $2,316,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

