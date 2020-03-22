Reviewing AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ONEW)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AutoZone and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoZone 0 3 11 1 2.87 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00

AutoZone currently has a consensus price target of $1,251.62, suggesting a potential upside of 71.89%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AutoZone.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoZone and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoZone $11.86 billion 1.43 $1.62 billion $63.43 11.48 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares AutoZone and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoZone 13.42% -95.47% 14.33% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of AutoZone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of AutoZone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AutoZone beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps. The company also offers maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers, as well as air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products. In addition, it provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; and tire repair services. Further, it sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. As of August 25, 2018, it operated 5,618 stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico; 564 stores in Mexico; 20 stores in Brazil; and 26 Interamerican Motor Corporation branches. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. As of October 21, 2019, it operated 63 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 11 states. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

