Reviewing Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) & NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (NYSE:NEVPF)

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Cambrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cambrex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cambrex and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex 0 3 1 0 2.25 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambrex currently has a consensus target price of $54.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.73%. Given Cambrex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cambrex is more favorable than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambrex and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex $532.09 million 3.80 $92.41 million $2.77 21.66 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$7.87 million ($0.11) -0.86

Cambrex has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cambrex and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex 5.96% 5.38% 2.50% NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A -42.37% -38.20%

Summary

Cambrex beats NeuroVive Pharmaceutical on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms. The company serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

About NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company also develops NVP015/NV354 drug candidates for mitochondrial diseases; NVP025 drug candidate for mitochondrial myopathies; NV556 and NVP022 drug candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions; and NVP024, a hepatocellular carcinoma program. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has collaboration agreements with Isomerase Therapeutics, Sihuan Pharmaceutical, and Sanofi Korea. The company also has a preclinical collaboration agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for research in genetic mitochondrial disorders. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

