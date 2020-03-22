Revlon (NYSE:REV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.81

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 6738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

REV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $583.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth about $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,406,000 after purchasing an additional 105,927 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

