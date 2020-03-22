Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Deutsche Bank

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 350 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 335.58.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

