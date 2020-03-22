Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.95).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Rotork to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Rotork in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

ROR stock opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 311.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 185.65 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rotork will post 1365.5496024 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

