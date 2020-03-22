Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 18.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 21.75.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.