Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$25.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

SJR.B stock opened at C$19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.91. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.56%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

