Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIE. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €124.19 ($144.40).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.13. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

