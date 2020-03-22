Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.00 ($108.14).

SU stock opened at €69.72 ($81.07) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business’s 50-day moving average is €90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.79.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

