Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.78. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,915,296 shares changing hands.

RBS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 170,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 176,952 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.