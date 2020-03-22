Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.17).

RMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 150.45 ($1.98) on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 150.45 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 271.10 ($3.57). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66.

In other news, insider Maria da Cunha acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Also, insider Michael Findlay acquired 16,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Insiders purchased 331,789 shares of company stock worth $59,362,490 in the last three months.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

