Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1370361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.

Get Royal Nickel alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Alger Raymond St-Jean sold 203,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$99,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,471.82. Also, Director Peter James Goudie sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$584,669.92.

About Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.