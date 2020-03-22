RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.36.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $538.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.36. RPC has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

