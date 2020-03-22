RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €34.02 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €34.02 ($39.56) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.21 ($52.57).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

