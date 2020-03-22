Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 155500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.56.

About Sable Resources (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

