SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €114.00 by Morgan Stanley

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €114.00 ($132.56) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.05 ($158.19).

SAP stock opened at €91.26 ($106.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion and a PE ratio of 32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.82. SAP has a 1-year low of €95.04 ($110.51) and a 1-year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

