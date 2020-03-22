Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 32500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

