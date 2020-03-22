SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,848.57 ($37.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDR shares. Citigroup lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27). Also, insider Matthew Westerman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($31,176.01). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,008 shares of company stock worth $4,369,312 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.91) on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,992.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,115.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share. This is an increase from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.