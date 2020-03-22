Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.38

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 62322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

CKH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $506.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant purchased 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $145,235.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 530,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,685.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,336,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

