Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

STX opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $299,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

