Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $118.43 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

