Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.25, approximately 473,721 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,686,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 200,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

