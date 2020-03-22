Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of SHLX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,310 shares of company stock worth $332,931.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

