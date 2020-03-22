Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.20 ($65.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €51.80 ($60.23) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.48 million and a P/E ratio of -18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a one year high of €53.70 ($62.44).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

