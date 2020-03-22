Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €128.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €128.00 ($148.84) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIE. Deutsche Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €124.19 ($144.40).

FRA SIE opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.13. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

