Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €96.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €96.00 ($111.63) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €124.19 ($144.40).

Siemens stock opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Friday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of €95.09 and a 200-day moving average of €105.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

